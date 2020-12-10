Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Elgin sports complex has been served an £816,000 tennis funding boost to help aid the search for the next Andy Murray.

Moray Sports Centre has today become the first beneficiary of the Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis fund, which aims to improve facilities across the country.

The campaign received the backing of star coach Judy Murray, who has bemoaned the lack of year-round facilities in the north of the country.

The success of sons Andy and Jamie at Wimbledon and other grand slams during the last decade has grown the sport – leading to campaigners pressing for investment to capitalise on its popularity.

Now the funding pot, which is supported by Tennis Scotland, Sport Scotland and the LTA, has confirmed Elgin will be the first to receive a boost from the scheme.

Construction of the four-court facility is expected to begin by spring next year.

Bob Cunningham, a trustee at Moray Sports Foundation, which operates the sports centre, said: “This funding unlocks opportunities which, until now, Moray’s tennis playing community could only dream about.

“For the first time in Moray, tennis will be played all year round.

“It is great news for careers in tennis too and for the tennis coaching scene.

“For the first time we will be able to employ full-time coaches and run a coach development scheme.

“Anyone will be able to get a game, for fun, for practice or to compete.”

Indoor tennis courts have been a part of the Moray Sports Centre complex, which opened its doors last year, through its design process.

However, the £1.24million project was always dependent on securing enough external funding to allow it to go ahead.

Tennis is already popular in Moray, with clubs operating on outdoor courts in Elgin, Rothes and Forres ahead of the funding boost.

It is hoped the new development will accelerate participation at grassroots level with a focus on ensuring more opportunities for players.

The £15 million investment nationwide from the fund is to be the largest investment in tennis facilities in Scotland.

Stewart Harris, chief executive of Sport Scotland, said: “The fund is a great example of where working in partnership allows us to maximise resources and deliver sports facilities where they are needed.

“Projects like this tennis facility in Moray would simply not be possible without people playing the National Lottery.”

Scott Lloyd, chief executive of the LTA, added: “This is very much part of our investment into the delivery and development of tennis in Scotland announced earlier this year.

“Our aim with Tennis Scotland is to drive greater visibility of and engagement in tennis, with everyone working together to get more people playing the sport.

“This will enable more people from the north of the country to play through the winter months and provide much-needed facilities to the local tennis community.”

Moray Sports Centre already has a large sports hall in operation as well as a gym, cycling studio and fitness rooms for running classes.

Investment in more outdoor facilities is planned once sufficient additional external funding has been secured.

Joe Fitzpatrick, the Scottish Government’s minister for public health, sport and wellbeing, said: “I welcome the investment in new indoor tennis courts at the Moray Sports Centre in Elgin, which will expand participation in the sport across the region and allow young sporting talent to be nurtured.

“The Scottish Government seeks to provide opportunities for all people, at all ages and abilities to participate in physical activity, with a priority towards addressing disparities and reducing inequalities.

“These new facilities will help fulfil that vision.”