Festive magic continues in Elgin with socially distanced Christmas show

Stage performers in Moray are preparing to step into the spotlight for a sparkling socially distanced Christmas show.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the traditional run of pantomimes and festive performances to be cancelled across most of the country.

However, the Lossie Entertainment Academy has managed to ensure the show will go on for their annual Elgin musical extravaganza.

The 37-strong cast will be socially distanced through the entire Christmas show, which will be performed to a reduced audience of 100.

And the plot of the production, That’s the Spirit, has even been devised to make the separation of the performers part of the magic as Elves work to banish “2020 vision” so everyone can follow the star to find the gift of the present.

Writer Tish Tindall said: “We’re using the stage but also the floor to ensure it’s totally safe for our ensemble and rock band.

“Up and down the country so many people are not being given the chance to perform at all this year, so we feel really privileged we can go ahead with something. Not everyone is getting this opportunity, so we’re really fortunate.

“We’re a performing arts college so live performances are what really help our students the most – we’re all terribly excited because it’s been such a difficult year.

“The entire cast will be socially distanced through the show. We’re fortunate there’s a few siblings in the cast who are from the same household, but apart from that everyone will be distances.

“The show’s all about trying to bring people back into the spirit of Christmas, not about the here and now but what’s happening in the future.”

Yesterday performers continued to practise their lines and moves ahead of the opening night for the socially-distanced Christmas show on Friday.

Dancers lined up on the floor while the band performed on stage to prevent the two groups mixing due to coronavirus rules.

Elgin Town Hall regularly plays host to a large line-up of amateur dramatic festive shows throughout December.

However, this year Lossie Entertainment Academy is one of the few to be able to go ahead while other groups have cancelled due to the pandemic.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Producer Diane Aspinall explained the Lossiemouth-based organisers were committed to ensuring the show went on for the performing arts college.

She said: “We had no choice. We had to find a new way to entertain our audiences – a socially distanced way.”

Ms Tindall added: “We needed to create something that would captivate audiences immediately, something that would help them escape from the reality that they are wearing a mask.”

That’s the Spirit will be performed daily at Elgin Town Hall from Friday until Thursday, December 24 with extra matinee performances at the weekend and on Christmas Eve.

Tickets £10 per person, available to buy online at www.lossieentertainmentacademy.co.uk

Audience members attending have been asked to wear a face covering.