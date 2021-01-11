Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pupils across Scotland have faced problems accessing online resources on the first day of the new home schooling term.

Issues have been reported accessing Microsoft Teams and Glow this morning as youngsters rush back to the virtual classroom.

Both Elgin Academy and Elgin High School have said their students have been affected – but have stressed the same problems with home schooling have been experienced across Scotland.

Families are on the first day of at least three weeks of virtual learning due to the latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Moray Council has tweeted: “Microsoft Teams via Glow is a wee bit slow to get going this morning – please don’t worry if it’s taking time to get logged in, you’re not alone and you’re not doing anything wrong. Keep trying and you will get in.”

An update on the Education Scotland website says Microsoft is experiencing issues with Teams across the UK.