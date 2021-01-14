Something went wrong - please try again later.

Linkwood Primary School in Elgin has finally opened to children after being delayed for more than two years.

The £12.8million buildings were initially due to host their first classes in summer 2018 as part of a new housing development in the south of the town.

However, the project has been hit with a series of delays and setbacks, the last of which happened just days before children were due to move in in November.

Our doors are finally open. We had a fantastic first day in our new school. Looking forward to welcoming the rest of the Linkwood family into our new building. Posted by Linkwood Primary School on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Today Linkwood Primary School opened to about 50 youngsters from key worker families with the rest of the roll due to attend when coronavirus restrictions allow.

Head teacher Fiona Stevenson said: “We’re thrilled to be in our new school. It’s been a meaningful experience for the pupils to watch their new school being built.

Sonya Warren, chairwoman of Moray Council’s children and young people’s committee, said: “With the significant development in the area, it’s vital that we have a modern learning environment to support our pupils and take its place in the community.

“After a tough year for learners, to come back to new classrooms, in a new purpose-built school, will be such a boost.”

The school has capacity for 400 pupils and has a roof terrace, outdoor classroom and secure play area for nursery children.

Ewen Fowlie, project director for developer Hub North Scotland, said: “Linkwood is a fabulous building and when things return to normal, it will play a major role in south Elgin life for generations to come.”