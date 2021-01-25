Something went wrong - please try again later.

The first phase of the massive Findrassie housing development in Elgin could receive final planning permission this week.

Up to 1,500 homes, a new primary school and commercial land have been earmarked for the north of the town as part of a masterplan vision.

Now the initial wave of 133 homes is poised to receive planning permission this week – more than five years after the blueprint was first published.

First phase to help new Findrassie school

Moray Council’s planning committee will debate Barratt’s application to form the first phase of the Findrassie development.

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt North Scotland, said: “The proposal represents the first phase of our wider £40million investment programme for Findrassie, which will deliver around 450 family homes.

“This development will also assist with the delivery of the new Findrassie Primary School that has been identified by Moray Council as a key element of their learning estates strategy.

‘’We are all aware of the Covid-19 pandemic and the significant impact this is having on communities and our high streets throughout the country.

“As well as the 680 jobs that we will create as part of our wider investment plans at Findrassie, Barratt also run a successful ex-forces recruitment programme which we will be using to identify and retain talented individuals within Moray and the local community.”

Plans for first phase get support

The first phase of the Findrassie development was granted planning permission in principal by Moray Council in July 2019.

The initial wave of homes will be built to the immediate north of Elgin’s current boundary, next to the A941 Lossiemouth road.

Traffic lights are eventually expected to be installed once more phases are added to the development.

Both Elgin and Heldon community councils have backed the plans by welcoming the additional mix of housing for the area.

The wider Findrassie development is expected to take about 20 years to deliver.

© Supplied by Moray Council

In a report, Moray Council principal planning officer Richard Smith said: “The site layout and density is appropriate to the location and meets the principles of good placemaking and the Findrassie masterplan.

“The site can be adequately serviced and will not adversely impact the surrounding area in terms of amenity or environmental impact.”

One member of the public has objected to the plans while Elgin-based Billy Miller Contractor and Plant Hire has written to the council to support the application.