Man arrested in connection with theft of cars worth more than £60,000 from Elgin

by David Mackay
January 28, 2021, 10:34 am Updated: January 28, 2021, 12:02 pm
© Jason Hedges / DCT MediaThree cars were taken from Hawco on January 14
A man has been charged in connection with the alleged theft of cars worth more than £60,000 from an Elgin dealer.

Three cars were taken from the Hawco premises in the Moray town in the early hours of January 14.

Today police have confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

