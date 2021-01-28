Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged theft of cars worth more than £60,000 from an Elgin dealer.

Three cars were taken from the Hawco premises in the Moray town in the early hours of January 14.

A 25 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with theft by housebreaking after high value motor thefts in Elgin on Thursday, 14 January. He is due before Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday, 28 January, 2021. pic.twitter.com/e3hPw7JMsP — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) January 28, 2021

Today police have confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.