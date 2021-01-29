Edinburgh man appears in court charged with Elgin car thefts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Edinburgh man has appeared in court in connection with the alleged theft of cars valued at more than £60,000 from an Elgin dealer.

Darren Malone faces three charges of theft of a motor vehicle and a further two charges of theft by housebreaking.

Three vehicles were reported stolen from the Hawco dealer on The Wards in Elgin in the early hours of January 14.

The 25-year-old made no plea when he appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday (THURS).

Malone had his case committed for further examination and he was released on bail. A date is yet to be set for a future court appearance.