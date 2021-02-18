Something went wrong - please try again later.

New traffic lights are to be installed on a busy Elgin road to help make the walk to school for pupils safer.

Moray Council intends to create a new pedestrian crossing on Thornhill Road after concerns were raised by parents.

Efforts have also been done in recent years to encourage New Elgin Primary School pupils to walk to class amid road safety concerns at the gates due to large numbers of cars.

Police officers have attended in the past to monitor the situation with temporary road closures surrounding the school currently being trialled to make it safer around the entrances.

Parents raised concerns about road safety

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said: “I was delighted to hear that the council has committed to installing the new signalled crossing on Thornhill Road using funds from the Scottish Government’s Cycling, Walking and Safer Streets grant.

“This will provide a safer route to school for many New Elgin Primary pupils and I know this progress is being warmly welcomed by parents, who I am aware also raised concerns with local councillors.

“So this has been a team effort and is a good outcome for the local community.”

New Elgin Primary School is the largest in Moray with a roll of about 450 pupils, which is more than Milne’s High School, Speyside High School or Keith Grammar School.

A Moray Council spokeswoman explained the work was expected to be done within the next 12 months but warned it remained subject to studies being done.

She said: “We’re anticipating the crossing being installed at the top of School Walk.

“While we’re hopeful that works could be completed in the next financial year, it remains subject to the findings of detailed assessments which still require to be carried out, before we can commit to a date.”