Charity Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation has helped its 500th child with a cancer diagnosis to continue the legacy of a Moray youngster.

Fifteen-year-old Abbie Main, from Elgin, established the cause shortly before death from the illness on Christmas Day in 2017.

The outgoing teen was the driving force behind the mission due to her desire families should be supported with “hospitals and stuff” during treatment.

This month Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation provided its 500th gift while donations to the charity have reached £354,000 over the last three years.

The latest donation is a trip for a family to either Disneyland in Paris, or within the UK if coronavirus restrictions do not allow.

However, other support has included stays in the foundation’s own lodge near Aviemore, special cooling blankets and assistance for families during treatment in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Abbie’s sparkles are ‘more than a gift’

Charity chairman Cameron Main, who is Abbie’s older brother, explained the gestures, which are called “sparkles” due to his sister’s love of glitter, have made a huge difference.

He said: “They’re more than a gift, it’s an opportunity to feel sparkly.

“They’ve allowed for a hobby, tools to help with schoolwork and a bedroom makeover to boost mental health.

“They’re shared magical memories for families to treasure or a welcome break from hospital life.

“We want sparkles to give families a chance to do something they might otherwise not be able to afford – it’s a distraction, a new experience or a moment to forget the challenges and smile.

“We hope anyone who has been part of Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation feels the pride we feel today.”

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation has reached its 500th family donation through tireless fundraising from the Main family and its legions of supporters.

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation’s fundraising mission during lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has curtailed most of the charity’s fundraising efforts.

However, more than 1,000 supporters across the world united in November last year to “reach the moon” by logging 280,000 miles by running, cycling and swimming – raising £8,500 in the process.

Mr Main said: “We are really missing the face-to-face connection we had at our sparkly events, although people have been so creative at finding other ways to fundraise.

“We loved our Miles to the Moon event and we’re really looking forward to bringing back our usual events and being able to share Abbie’s inspirational story again to raise funds and spread awareness of childhood cancer and sarcoma.”