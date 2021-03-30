Homes built on former Elgin care home site to be ready in August

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A housing development on the site of a former care home in Elgin is due to be completed in August.

Robertson is building the 16 properties, which will be a mix of one-bedroom flats and three-bedroom houses, on the site of the former Bishopmill House.

Student accommodation for Moray College UHI has already been completed at the site.

Cairn Housing Association is due to manage the Laich Court homes with the first tenant due to move into the rented accommodation in autumn.

Don Jamieson, board chairman, said: “We are delighted that work is well under way on these homes, which will be a great addition to the Moray area.

© DCT Media

“This is the latest project in our five-year development programme, and with demand for good quality, affordable social housing continuing to grow, it will go some way to meeting the needs of our communities.”

Katherine MacKintosh, Robertson Construction Northern’s managing director of regeneration, said: “The site, which has already undergone regeneration in the form of student residencies, will now be completely redeveloped, offering a great residential opportunity for a small new community at Laich Court.

“This is our first project with Cairn Housing Association, and we look forward to an ongoing relationship with them to assist them in delivering quality homes for their tenants and to meeting the growing demand for social housing.”