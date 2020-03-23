Huge fire at derelict building in Macduff being treated as suspicious, police confirm

Police are treating a huge fire at a derelict building in Macduff as suspicious.

The alarm was raised at 2.45pm on Sunday and seven crews spent most of the day battling the blaze at the Commercial Street building – thought to be the disused factory of the former Victoria Taxis.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

A joint investigation involving police and fire services is underway to establish what happened.

It is currently being treated as suspicious.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Fleming of Aberdeenshire CID said: “Firstly I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and assistance so far and also to ask people to stay away from the area for now to allow emergency services and engineers to carry out the required work at the scene.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who may have been in the Commercial Street area of Macduff around 2.45 pm on Sunday March 22 and may have witnessed suspicious activity.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1723 of 22 March 2020.“

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.