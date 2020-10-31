Decision over plans for new north-east housing development deferred as council is criticised for lack of consultation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A decision on whether a dozen new affordable family homes should be built in a north-east village has been deferred after more than 40 residents objected to the plans.

Aberdeenshire Council asked its own planning department to approve the development at Kinbroom, but its fate has now been placed in the hands of the Formartine area committee in light of the opposition.

The proposed development includes a mixture of two to four-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes and space for 26 cars.

It is planned for a field next to Blackford Avenue, which is outlined for housing in the yet-to-be-adopted local development plan.

But councillors heard a 41-signature petition against the development and 20 further individual objections have been lodged and concerns shared by the local community council over flooding, sewage, infrastructure, parking and traffic concerns and school capacity.

Turiff councillor Iain Taylor said he understood the need for affordable housing in the village, but added: “There is obviously a lot of concern in the community, evidenced by the number of objections.

“The presentations we’ve had have answered most of those but there’s no doubt a consultation with the local community is missing.

“I think that could help bring the community along with the project.”

Councillor Alastair Forsyth, a Rothienorman resident, said he had “serious concerns” about the development.

“This is causing me a great deal of grief from the point of view that Rothienorman is playing catch up all the time from a flooding perspective,” he said.

“The suds drainage point in this development is important but it only resolves the issue from a very small point of view and we need to take a view overall.

“The loss of amenity is also an issue here.”

The committee unanimously agreed to defer its decision while further information is gathered on waste water plans, any loss of amenity and to allow for community engagement to take place.

Funding for the homes is being offered up by the Scottish Government, but with a caveat stating it needs to be spent by March 31, 2021.

It is not expected to go before the committee again until January at the earliest.