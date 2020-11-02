Macduff lifeboat fundraisers reopen shop for the first time in months

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As the run up to the festive season approaches, a north-east fundraising group so far hampered in their efforts due to the coronavirus lockdown is hoping to turn around their fortunes.

The Macduff RNLI fundraising shop hasn’t been able to open as normal this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but is threw open its doors on Saturday in the first of its planned weekly openings in the run up to December.

Volunteer at the Bankhead Road shop, Roslyn Mutch, said: “Due to the current situation, we have not had our shop open this year, but we have decided to open for a few weeks to sell our Christmas Cards, calendars and diaries.

“However it will only be open limited hours on Saturdays from 2-4pm.”

The harbour shop will be open each Saturday now until Saturday, November 28.

All money raised goes towards the work of the lifeboat team at sea around Macduff.