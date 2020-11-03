New recruits hired to help boost tourism potential of Portsoy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A charity which champions north-east culture and heritage has appointed new staff to help boost the tourism potential of Portsoy.

The Portsoy Community Enterprise (PCE) aims to increase sustainable social and economic regeneration in the village.

To meet this goal, new staff have recently joined the charity to help place the area “firmly on the tourist map”.

Richard Thorne has been appointed as the first development manager. He will focus on developing PCE’s assets including Portsoy Links Caravan Park and The Sail Loft Bunkhouse

Mr Thorne said: “Portsoy Community Enterprise has done a huge amount of work to develop the heritage and tourism potential of the area.”

Former journalist and communications specialist Esther Green has also been appointed as a marketing co-ordinator.

It’s hoped the twin appointments will support PCE in becoming a “more resilient and financially sustainable” community anchor organisation.