Doric filmmaker Jill McWilliam shortlisted for national award

A north-east woman has been shortlisted for a national prize in recognition for her online project which aims to “keep Doric alive”.

Jill McWilliam launched Doric TV this year in an effort to preserve the language and culture for future generations.

Now the Cruden Bay filmmaker has been shortlisted in the social impact of the year category at the Business Women Scotland Awards.

Talking about the success of her project, Ms McWilliam explained she wants to “document ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

She said: “Doric TV was born from a period in my life, like many others who have been faced with shielding. I have turned my attention to resilience which partly has been brought about from lessons received from our forefathers in their difficult times.”

Ms McWilliam hopes Doric TV will “keep north-east culture” alive and serve as a reminder of how great their people, culture and country is.”

Ms McWilliam said: “Doric TV has gone a long way in helping people through these difficult times, looking at well being to reduce mental health problems and also providing light entertainment for all to enjoy.”

Since it was launched in August, a number of people including Dame Evelyn Glennie and folk singer Iona Fyfe have been interviewed for Doric TV.

The winners of the Business Women Scotland Awards will be announced during a virtual ceremony on November 6.

Ms McWilliam’s videos can be accessed online at www.dorictv.co.uk