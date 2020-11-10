Planning permission granted for new eco-friendly office in the north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeenshire construction firm has been given the go-ahead to build a new environmentally friendly office.

The Banff and Buchan area committee granted planning permission to allow Colaren Homes to build a new development near Fraserburgh.

The firm which already has a number developments across Aberdeenshire will be building a new environmentally friendly office at Burnthill.

Managing director, Colin Smith said he was “pleased” plans have been approved. He said: “We are in a strong position to have come back from lockdown earlier this year with the same number of staff in our office, and we have been fortunate to increase the number of workers on our construction sites, which we are really pleased about, especially in the current economic climate.”

The firm already has planning permission to build a new office to run their quarry business. The new office will be an extension to the approved quarry office to allow staff to work under one roof.

Mr Smith added: “One of the main reasons for us requiring the new office is so we can make sure we comply with the new social distancing guidelines, so we can protect the health and wellbeing of our staff which is our number one priority.”

A supporting statement submitted by the firm states that the new office will be heated using renewable energy from existing biomass boilers at Burnthill.

The firm plans to start construction in the coming weeks and it’s hoped the new office will be open by spring 2021.