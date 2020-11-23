North-east musical festival hopes to return next year at new venue

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Organisers of a popular north-east music festival hope the event next year will offer “something positive to look forward to”.

The volunteers behind the Blizard Festival have confirmed the event will be held at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre on May 29.

Fraser Graham, who is one of the committee members, said a quarter of the tickets have already been sold.

Mr Graham said: “We are at mercy to Covid and the government but we’re confident if the event goes ahead, we will take every step to ensure it’s safe and that we’re following the guidelines, whatever they may be at the time.

“We have a good relationship with the bands and the venue to be flexible if things do change.”

The acts have now been confirmed and include a mix of tribute bands paying homage to acts like The Killers and Bon Jovi and local musicians.

Mr Graham said: “We don’t want it to be something for just a specific group of people, the bands we’ve got will appeal to a wide range of age groups.”

It’s hoped the event will raise as much cash as possible for the Fraserburgh Community Garden as well as the Peterhead and Fraserburgh RNLI crews.

The event is for those aged 18 and over and the limited early bird tickets cost £15.

A full refund will be offered in the event of a cancellation.

Tickets can be purchased online via the Lizard Festival Facebook page.