Cash appeal for family involved in serious two-vehicle crash on A90

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A fundraising page has been launched to help a family involved in a serious two-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Three children were among those injured in the crash on the A90, three miles south of Fraserburgh at the A952 junction near Lonmay on Monday.

Police confirmed a 50-year-old man who was driving the white Audi A5 and a 27-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra were seriously hurt in the collision.

Both drivers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment as well as the children, who were travelling in the Astra.

Following the crash a fundraising page was launched to provide financial support to the family.

Last night it had already exceeded £1,430 in less than 24 hours of being shared online.

The JustGiving page was created by a close friend of the family, Abbigail Stephen.

The page said Gemma Hay had endured serious injuries along with her son and daughter.

It said: “Gemma will eventually get out of hospital, but there isn’t much she will manage to do on her own. Like every other mum she has bills to pay, a house to keep and children to look after.

“I ask you all to please contribute to my just giving page with anything you can that I can pass onto Gemma when she eventually manages to get home.”

Ms Stephen added the mother of three “puts her all into her full time job as a senior care worker”.

She wrote: “With Christmas just around the corner also I can’t imagine how hard things are going to be.

“Gemma would have done this for me, you or anyone who was in her situation. I know our town, I know how much we come together.”

Many have also wished the family a “speedy recovery.” One person said: “Stay strong big stuff. Thinking about you all.”

Donations can be made online by searching “Weʼre raising £3,000 to financial support Gemma, Darren & kids” on www.justgiving.com

Police are appealing for witnesses and have encouraged those with information to get in touch.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of the road policing unit, said: “We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who saw the incident take place, potentially has dashcam footage, or saw either of the vehicles just prior to the crash.”