North-east youngsters to daub scarves and gloves with luminous paint to be seen on dark winter nights

North-east youngsters are daubing old winter clothing with luminous paint to make sure they are seen in the dark this winter.

The Banff and District Community Safety Group runs a “be bright, be seen” campaign every year to educate local school pupils about how to be seen in the dark.

The group normally gives presentations, but this year “for something fun and different” schools other youth organisations are being urged to enter a contest where the winning group will receive pots of special paint to brighten up their winter gear.

Vice-chairman of the group Mark Findlater added: “The paints are non toxic and come in a variety of colours.

“The kids can put it on old hat, scarves or gloves and this helps improve their visibility in the dark.”

The competition is expected to run for two months and entries can be submitted by sending photos of the designs to the Banff and District Community Safety Group.

More information about the competition will be uploaded on the safety group’s website in due course.

Chairman of the organisation, Richard Menard, added: “We’ve run this campaign for a number of years and it’s to make people, especially kids, aware of the dangers of being out on country roads without anything luminous on.

“For youth groups and schools, the prize for the best design is £100 towards safety equipment and the winner for an individual entry will get an artist kit. We’re hoping to see all sorts of creative designs.”