North-east woman launches toy appeal to help local children at Christmas

A north-east woman is appealing for gift donations to ensure no local child is without a present on Christmas day.

Throughout lockdown Karen Mutch, from Crimmond, delivered around 900 food parcels to those self-isolating in St Fergus and the surrounding area.

To help families over the festive season, Ms Mutch has launched a toy appeal to ensure local children have a gift to open on Christmas day.

She said: “I decided to help the families that I help regularly to do something special.

“I decided on a toy appeal because I know some people are struggling due to Covid, like losing their jobs. I want to help as many people as I can.

“I’m asking the public to help me with donating presents with a value of no more than £10.

“I’m also looking for selection boxes or sweeties, any leftover toys will be donated to Aberdeen children’s hospital.”

Donations of hats, scarves and winter jackets for children is also welcome.

In addition to the gift appeal, Ms Mutch is helping the homeless in Aberdeen with a shoe box drive.

She added: “For this, I’m looking for toiletries and shoes and hats to be donated.

“I’m looking for volunteers to help distribute the shoe boxes.”

Those wishing to donate items can do so before December 11 by dropping off items to St Fergus Hall or contacting Ms Mutch on 07483275242 to arrange a collection.