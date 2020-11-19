Abandoned north-east hospital grounds could be brought back to life by community group

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The grounds surrounding an abandoned north-east hospital could be in line for a new lease of life under the control of a local regeneration group.

Peterhead Area Community Trust (Pact) has launched a takeover bid of the town’s Ugie Hospital Park.

The charity is asking for the public’s opinion on plans for it to take over the lease of the old hospital grounds, though it has no designs on the building itself at present.

The area in question is owned by the town’s Community of Feuars, and the lease is currently operated by Aberdeenshire Council.

The local authority has confirmed it has no objections to giving up the park in Buchanhaven.