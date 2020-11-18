The show must go on: Long running north-east pantomime aims to spread cheer online

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The organisers of a north-east pantomime will ensure the show goes on by taking their performances online next month.

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society (FJAS) has entertained audiences with a Christmas stage show every year since 1952.

And while theatres across the country remain closed due to government guidelines, the amateur dramatists have been determined to continue offering a little cheer for their dedicated audience.

Crowds of around 300 attend usually attend each of the society’s performance, but this year they have had to join in the fun via the FJAS Facebook page.

Working alongside Orchard Media Solutions from Peterhead, the members of the group have filmed the pantomime at several local businesses in Fraserburgh.

And the society’s vice president Stephen Summers – who co-wrote the script – is “excited for people to see the final version”.

“Following the success of our online concert in the summer, some of us put together a script,” he said.

“Pantomimes are a stepping stone into Christmas and we have our shows the week before.

“Normally we have everyone involved rehearsing under one roof and some people que for tickets the night before.

“It’ll be weird not seeing all their faces, but the show’s a lot of fun and we hope it will spread some cheer.”

A cast of 80 make up this year’s production, with key characters including the Fairy Godmother, Aladdin and the seven dwarfs and a heavy helping of the Doric dialect.

Mr Summers is keen not to give away too much about the show, but said “a lot of work has gone into it”.

“There have been a lot of sleepless nights writing the show,” he said.

“We’d usually have August until December to prepare but this has been done in a month. It’s been really different this year.

“We’ve not been able to rehearse altogether and a lot of it’s been done online.

“For the chorus ensemble, we’ve had people record videos and send them too us. We’ve even had past members send in recordings to be involved.

The drama group will also share an online concert with members singing Christmas songs and also hope to share recordings of old shows online.

The pantomime will be free to watch but donations are encouraged to help support the theatre group.