Fundraisers urged to don fancy dress to complete fun run and ensure needy children get presents this Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A running club is urging people to put on their trainers and don fancy costumes to help raise funds for vulnerable north-east children.

Turriff Running Club’s Den Dasher and Tinsel Trot event is a “very popular” annual run for families and running clubs across Aberdeenshire.

In previous years, around 250 people have participated in the 1km or 5km run but, due to Covid-19, the club is holding a virtual event instead this year.

Chairwoman of the club, Ruth Piri, hopes it will be something fun for people to do.

Mrs Piri said: “The money raised will help Turriff Nursery’s Christmas appeal.

“We were shocked to learn just how many children are affected by this in our community.”

At last year’s run, members of Ellon Jog Scotland ran dressed as a full Christmas dinner and this year participants are encouraged to don fancy dress to brighten up the streets around wherever they choose to complete a route.

Mrs Piri said: “Prizes for individual fancy dress are available.

“The Ellon group’s Christmas dinner outfit was brilliant last year, I hope to see more fun outfits at this one too.”

Entry costs £10 for the 5km Den Dasher and £5 for the Tinsel Trot.

The challenge got under way on Sunday and entrants have until December 6 to complete their run.

Runners should send proof of their completed walk, jog or run to turriffrunningclub@gmail.com by Tuesday, December 8.

Those interested can enter the event online via www.entrycentral.com/TurriffDenDasher