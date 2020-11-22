Peterhead Prison Museum shortlisted for prestigious tourism award

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Peterhead Prison Museum has been shortlisted for a major international tourism award.

The north-east museum is a finalist in the British Guild of Travel Writers (BGTW) International Tourism Awards for the Best UK and Ireland Tourism Project category for its audio tour.

The museum’s operations manager, Alexander Geddes, said the news “has lifted the whole teams spirits at the end of such a challenging year”.

Mr Geddes said: “We now look towards 2021 with renewed vigour and look forward to welcoming visitors to see our new exhibit areas currently being worked on.”

Chairman of BGTW, Simon Willmore said: “Each year our members nominate tourism projects and initiatives that they have visited and feel deserve wider notice.

“Being shortlisted as a finalist is not only an achievement in its own right but also recognition of the important role the tourism project or initiative plays in attracting visitors and boosting the area’s visitor economy.”

Peterhead Prison Museum‘s audio tour was nominated by travel writer and BGTW member Rebecca Hay.

She said: “What a fantastic attraction this is, from feeling terrified when the big front door was clanked shut, to hearing the real life accounts of life inside the prison, our attention was held throughout in this well thought out and inspiring museum.”

The winners of the BGTW International Tourism Awards will be announced on March 21, 2021 at The Savoy in central London.

Other finalists in the same category includes Strawberry Field in Liverpool and the Cartoon Museum in London.