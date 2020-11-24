Peterhead Christmas tree display helps local community groups

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east Christmas tree display which aims to help local community groups hit by the pandemic has been hailed a success.

The inaugural Festival of Trees exhibition organised by the Buchan Giving Tree launched on Saturday, with trees being specially decorated by different local causes.

Founder of the community project, Shona Watson, said: “It’s been a difficult year and groups haven’t been able to do as much fundraising as they normally would.

“There’s a bucket for donations next to each tree, we want to help raise as much as we can for them.”

Eight community groups including the Cats Action Trust and Buchanhaven Harbour decorated a tree but the winner is yet to be announced.

The Christmas trees will be on display until Saturday and those interested in seeing them can do so by making an appointment.

Following the success of the display, the community group plan to hold the Festival of Trees again next year.

Miss Watson said: “We wanted to do a gingerbread house event but were restricted this year with the Covid-19 situation. This is an addition we’d like to add to it next year.

“I’d like to say thanks to everyone involved and everyone who came along who made the display better than anticipated. There were also some donations for the Christmas appeal which we’re really grateful for too.

“Morrisons and the Peterhead Food Bank donated advent calendars and we’d like to say thank you to them too.”