Late night shopping to bring festive cheer to Fraserburgh over festive period

A late night Christmas shopping event has been arranged to support local businesses in Fraserburgh.

This year due to Covid-19 there won’t be live entertainment or street events but chairwoman of Broch Businesses Together, Ainsley Dyga, hopes it will “bring much-needed Christmas cheer”.

Mrs Dyga said: “It’s been a pretty rough year and we need our community to support us through this.”

Hours of participating shops will vary and different offers and discounts will be available throughout Friday and Saturday.

Fraserburgh’s “shop local” scheme also starts on Friday, and runs until December 21.

Mrs Dyga said “For every £10 spent in a participating shop the customer gets a card stamped and then, once full, it can be handed in to any of the participating shops where it will go into a prize draw.”

Fraserburgh’s “festive fiver” campaign will commence on December 12 where participating shops will have an area with items costing £5 or less.