Old north-east medical centre could be brought back into use as laboratory if plans are backed

A former medical centre which has lain empty since 2017 could be in line for a new lease of life if plans to turn it into laboratory and office space are approved.

The former Crimond Medical Centre in the village’s Logie Avenue East could be brought back into use if Aberdeenshire Council planners back proposals.

St Combs businessman Alan Gordon, director of firms including Perfume Academy Limited and Open Distillery Limited, hopes to convert the 334-square-metre site into space for five offices, two laboratories, store rooms, an assembly area, staff room, toilets and entry vestibule.

His application states the building would be used for a “combination of office use and small-scale light bench-top product development activity”.

The fate of the old surgery, replaced by a new medical and community hub at Logie Avenue West in 2017, will be discussed by planners in the coming weeks.