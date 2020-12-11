Toast of the north-east: The new Turriff shop shining a light on local spirit producers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Whisky and gin connoisseurs will be toasting more than just the Christmas spirit in Turriff following the arrival of a new specialist retailer in the town.

Barrels and Botanicals has opened its doors in the former Scotch Corner shop on Main Street and is now home to dozens of different spirits – with an array of locally-produced products taking pride of place.

Entrepreneurial owner Mark Stephen, 50, set his sights on the launch earlier this year ahead of his oil work contract coming to an end this month, deciding the time was right for a change in direction.

Following a rapid refit, the shop unit, which had lain empty for more than a year, was opened to customers in November.

“I am a whisky collector, of both bottles and casks, and my wife insisted if I opened a show there would have to be gin too,” Mr Stephen said.

“But in fairness that’s an upcoming market. There’s 82 gin distilleries in Scotland now.

“It’s a spirit on the rise.”

Scottish and in particular north-east producers are at the heart of his shop.

“We are trying to keep everything as local as we can,” the father-of-two said.

“Our gins are sourced from Rothnienorman, Keith and Fochabers and we’ve craft beers from Brew Toon, Peterhead, Windswept in Lossiemouth and Winton Brewery in the Lothians.

“We’ve Walter Gregor tonic from New Pitsligo too. It was really important to me to provide a place where local producers would be at the fore.”

The shop, which is fully licensed also takes care of private sales and offers home delivery, and on busy days Mr Stephen will be joined by his wife Carla.

In the longer-term, he’s hoping it will become a “family affair” and something the couple’s daughters Maria, 11, and Emily, eight, will show an interest in.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“I have always been a firm believer that if your country makes it, you should drink it,” he added.

“I just love whisky, it’s as simple as that.

“We are lucky to have some really good wholesalers who are supplying us and we’ve diversified to add some gifts for Christmas.”

And soon customers will be able to raise a glass on the premises too, with the conversion of the shop’s back store into a space for running tasting evenings once coronavirus restrictions allow.

Mr Stephen added: “The support from customers in our first couple of days was amazing and despite only being open a few weeks now I’ve already got some regulars who come in time after time for a look and a chat.”

The shop is open Monday to Saturday and will be open on Sundays in the run-up to Christmas.