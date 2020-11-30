Plans progress to make a north-east street more attractive to businesses

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Efforts to breathe new life into one of Banff’s key streets are moving forward once again following a delay caused by the pandemic.

It was in 2019 that the Banff and Buchan area committee approved plans to resurface Bridge Street and improve the Temple View car park.

That effort was delayed by lockdown but a contractor to undertake the works is once again being sought, with the project re-advertised on Public Contracts Scotland.

Banff recently received a £709,030 share of the £3.28 million awarded to Aberdeenshire Council through the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Regeneration Fund to support economic improvements.

The Bridge Street public realm improvement scheme is being led by the council as part of its vision for the town.

It aims to make the street a more attractive environment for small shops and businesses as well as re-instate the link between Old Market Place and the town centre.

Project coordinator Kirsty Black said she hopes the improved street scene “will be capable of promoting regeneration in the short term as well as paving the way for future anticipated regeneration in the Old Market Place area”.

She added: “Bridge Street presents a challenging but unique environment and the scheme proposed is ambitious, but, the results would be transformational for Bridge Street and the rest of Banff.”

Features incorporated in the design include lantern lighting columns, penny farthing-inspired cycle stands and a 22kw vehicle charging point in the adjacent car park area.