North-east community group hoping to turn disused steading into village’s first heritage centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

North-east villagers have set their sights on turning a derelict steading into a heritage centre.

Deer Community Council is hoping to turn a disused steading building in on Fordyce Terrace into New Deer’s first dedicated heritage centre.

Plans have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council by Mintlaw-based Baxter Design Company on behalf of the volunteer community group.

It’s hoping a change of use will be granted to alter the derelict building into a class 10 non-residential institution incorporating a reception and exhibition room on the corner of Gladstone Terrace and Fordyce Terrace, opposite the village’s public hall.

The land beside the manse, just behind St Kane’s Church and owned by the Church of Scotland, will also host a gated path entry to the new centre, should the change of use and any further planning applications be approved.

The proposals will go before Aberdeenshire Council planners in the coming weeks.