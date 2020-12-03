Police investigating assault on north-east college student for not wearing a mask

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are investigating an alleged attack on a north-east college student who claims he was targeted for not wearing a face covering.

The 18-year-old, who is exempt from wearing a mask because he suffers from asthma, was allegedly assaulted at the Nescol Fraserburgh campus on November 12.

The incident was filmed by onlookers.

Last night the young man’s mum said she wanted to urge people to be mindful of the fact that not everyone can wear a face mask.

She said she was “shocked” when she saw a video of her son being targeted by a group of students at around 3pm.

She said: “A group of students my son didn’t know started saying he was putting people’s health at risk. He doesn’t wear a mask because he has asthma.

“If they were so concerned about Covid, you wouldn’t start a fight – you’d keep your distance.”

A witness, who asked not to be named, saw the student concerned being “punched, kneed and grabbed” and tried to help him.

He said: “Security told him to put a mask on, but as he was trying to get it out of his pocket the women behind him started swearing.

“He told her to shut up but another man became aggressive towards him. So he walked towards this man but he then proceeded to grab his leg and pull it, causing him to fall.

“A man and woman grabbed him from behind and the woman clawed at his face to rip his glasses off.

“At this moment I stepped in to try to pull him off but I couldn’t, as I was trying to help someone hit me in the back of the head with a purse.”

Police said they are aware of the incident. A spokeswoman said: “We received a report of an assault on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”

The mum added: “For health reasons not everyone can wear masks but nobody gave my son the chance to explain himself.

“If you’re not sure why people aren’t wearing one, you just have to ask.”

A spokesman for North East Scotland College said: “We are aware of an incident at the Fraserburgh Campus on November 12, which is being dealt with in line with college disciplinary procedures.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further on a specific incident and we will continue to liaise directly to address any concerns.

“At Nescol we take pride in our inclusive and nurturing environment, with robust policies and processes in place to ensure issues are identified and managed appropriately.”