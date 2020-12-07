Politician who turned Doric singer for charity CD raises £4,000 for village medical centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east politician has raised more than £4,000 for a community medical practice with sales of a Doric CD.

Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman released an album called Poems and Sangs In The Doric which went on sale across the region last year.

The sales from the CD have put £4,000 in the coffers of Crimond Medical and Community Hub.

The MSP also handed over an additional £700 to the facility to help over the winter period.

The Doric enthusiast has sold 400 CDs and said it’s “an honour and a privilege” to donate to the community facility.

He said: “I had the honour of opening the facility three years ago and the work they have done since then has been nothing short of remarkable.

“The staff continue to do a phenomenal job in such difficult circumstances due to the situation caused by coronavirus.”

“I wish them all the very best for the future and hope this money can make a difference to those in the Buchan community.”

The Scottish Conservative, who is also a farmer, said it is “vital” to ensure the traditional tongue is spoken for generations.

Mr Chapman said: “Doric is part of our culture, forms our heritage and makes the north-east a unique place to come and visit.

“It was fantastic to grow up with the Scots language and I want to ensure Doric remains present for generations to come.”

The 21-track CD was recorded at Admirality Gateway Recording Studio in Peterhead.

The CD can be purchased online from the Peterhead Prison Museum