School year group at north-east academy to be taught from home following Covid-19 case

All pupils in a school year at a north-east academy will be taught from home until January after a case of Covid-19 was detected.

Test and Protect have contacted some parents at Banff Academy in relation to the detected case.

In an online statement the school said the affected pupils “are not to attend Banff Academy on Monday, December 14 and not to return until Tuesday, January 5.

“Learning will be available on Teams and pupils are asked to join their squad online at 0850 every morning.”

The headteacher has emailed parents and has urged them to follow the guidance.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team that there has been a single case of Covid-19 linked to Banff Academy.

“The school remains open and arrangements like these simply enable us to manage learning in the most efficient and equitable way.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”