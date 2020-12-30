Peterhead radio station plan Hogmanay party for listeners taking in the bells alone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east community radio station will bring in the bells with an on air party for people who may be spending Hogmanay at home by themselves.

The usual events in towns and cities nationwide have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Buchan Radio will entertain locals in Peterhead and across the north-east with a “massive Hogmany party on air”.

Station owner Ronnie Arthur said there is already a lot of excitement in the town for the big night.

Mr Arthur said: “Normally, people would go to Stonehaven for the fireballs display or spend the night at their favourite pub – but there’s not going to be anything like that this year with big events being cancelled.

“I know there will be some people in Peterhead spending the night on their own. This is to give them a bit of a company and something to look forward to from their own homes.”

A variety of music music from ceilidh songs to party tunes will entertain listeners.

Presenter Catriona Molver will also be singing live on the night.

Mr Arthur added “We sadly lost Johnny Cropley this year who was the owner of the station alongside myself.

“He would normally do something at the station on Hogmany and I know he’d be looking down on us wanting us to do something to mark the occasion.”

Buchan Radio’s Hogmanay party will run from 8pm on December 31 until 3am on January 1.