North-east caravan park aiming to provide extra community space for villagers with new building

A revamp of a north-east caravan park’s reception building will provide more space for villagers to use for as a community meeting space.

Portsoy Links Caravan Park is adding a meeting area to its public facilities to give villagers more community space.

It’s application to demolish the park’s existing reception container in Links Road and instead erect a new purpose-built reception on the same spot, has been approved by planners.

Michael Ritchie, from agents Mantell Ritchie, said: “The design will be a similar finish to the existing building being removed and will also tie in with the finishes to the static caravans on site as none of them are timber clad nor with pitched roofs, and they are on site all year round – although not occupied all year round.

“The new building is just bigger to allow it to have a community use as a meeting space as well as being the office for the caravan park.”