North-east community spreads Christmas cheer with doorstep carols

Every Christmas Eve, crowds of 300 normally gather for a caroling event at the Macbi hall in the Aberdeenshire village of Mintlaw.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, organisers were left with no other choice but to cancel the popular event this year.

In effort to spread some Christmas cheer, the community of Fetterangus, just north of Mintlaw, decided to plan some doorstep singing sessions instead to mark the occasion.

Pastor of the Sanctuary church, Stuart Watt, was among those who helped make the project a reality.

Mr Watt said “The inspiration for this stems from the success of something we did as a community at the start of the lockdown as part of the clap for the NHS.

“What was only intended to be a one-off thing became a weekly occurrence and songs would be sung.

“It continued the following week and, for as long as the clap for the NHS went on, it was an opportunity to bring peace and solace at a difficult time.”

Carols were posted on the group’s Facebook page for people to sing along to and a paper copy was provided for those not on social media.

A PA system was set up from the door-step of the Sanctuary on Ferguson Street while villagers sang from their doorsteps on Christmas Eve.

Mr Watt added “Rather than loosing hope on what we can’t do, we had to think about what we could do.”