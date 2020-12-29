North-east kickboxers complete 150,000 press-up challenge for charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three north-east kickboxing instructors have completed a mammoth press-up challenge in aid of a charity which brings helps out sick children.

Leon Bremaneson, David Krasjuk, and Douglas Morrison from the Aberdeen Satorishido Kickboxing branch started 2020 with the intention each completing a combined 150,000 press-ups before the end of the year.

At roughly 140 press-ups per day, the trio wanted to raise as much as possible for Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs as they are friends of the founders and have raised £1,190 on completion of their challenge last week.

Mr Bremaneson, who kick-started the challenge, said: “We wanted to do something different but more enduring.

“It was harder than I thought it would be, especially since the three of us are kickboxers with an above average fitness level. We all had a different approach to fitting the press-ups into our week and kept track of our progress using an app.”

When lockdown commenced in March, the trio were unable to do their daily challenge while at the gym or at kickboxing sessions.

Mr Bremaneson said: “It was always going to take some level of self motivation to do everyday but I found it harder when we had to do it from home.”

The money raised will allow the charity support poorly children by providing a toy after an operation or provide families with vouchers for day-trip activities.

Mr Bremaneson added: “My best friend and his wife set up the charity after their son lost his battle with cancer.

“Throughout his treatment their happiest memories were when they got to go on trips and spend special days together, but they realised not everyone has the resources to do that.”

While the trio said they “have done enough press-ups” they are keen to do another fundraiser with more members in the the future following the “overwhelming response” from this fundraiser.

Hamish Dear was born in 2012, and was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in February 2015. He died that November. His parents Kris and Hollie founded a charity in his honour in May 2016.