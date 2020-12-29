Terminally ill north-east dad has ‘magical’ last Christmas with family after break-in misery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A terminally ill north-east dad had a “perfect and magical” Christmas with his family days after his house was broken into and sentimental items taken.

Neil Bremner was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma – which affects one in 20 million people – in November 2019 and has been told he does not have long to live.

His home in Banff was targeted last week and a number of family possessions were stolen.

A 38-year-old woman has since been charged in connection with the incident, which happened in the early hours of December 21.

Mr Bremner,who is from Aviemore, said “What happened was horrendous and inexplicable but we’ve gone through so much as a family, I just have a different view about it.

“My youngest daughter was shaken up by it and can’t quite comprehend what happened, but I’ll help her get over that.

“I hope whoever did it can find peace with themselves.”

However, the father-of-two was determined to have a special day with his family and said “even if the roof had fallen down, we were still going to celebrate Christmas”.

He said: “We had the lights up, the living room was all done up and the presents were under the tree.

“I made the dinner, it’s something I’ve traditionally made and my mum was here too for it. It was perfect and magical.”

The family have raised £400 over Christmas for Children with Cancer UK which the 44-year-old said “is another positive outcome”.

Following the incident, there was an “incredible response” from the community with gifts, donations and messages of support from well-wishers.

Mr Bremner added: “I hope people can learn from me and appreciate all these perfect moments we get in life.”