Village removed from council’s cleaning rota still being treated like ‘third-world backward’, claims resident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

North-east villagers claiming their streets and pavements are being treated like a “third world country” are calling for the return of council services to their community.

It has been two years since New Byth residents banded together to clear more than two tons of dirt and rubbish from the village’s road and pavements in a bid to “shame” Aberdeenshire Council into action.

Members of the community council were told the village had been removed from the local authority’s sweeping rota but would be returned as a matter of priority.

Old School House resident Michael Muller claims that has not happened, however, and says villagers are being treated “like leapers”.

“We have had a running battle with the council regarding our village and the fact that it is never cleaned, pavements or roads are never swept and weeds are not sprayed,” he said.

“The local community had to sweep out whole village and remove over 2.5 tons of material and weeds from our pavements and streets and gutters.

“We hoped this would shame the council into doing something and we were told we had been missed from the sweeping rota…but we were certainly not missed from the council tax bills.”

The community councillor says promises were made that New Byth would regain its place on the sweeping rota, but since then only one visit has been made.

“Some of our pavements are six foot wide but only one foot is visible, they’re so covered in dubs, mud and leaves” he added.

“The drains and gulleys are so dirty the mud from the road splashes everywhere.

“We did all the stuff that the council are paid to do but don’t.

“There’s about 40 Aberdeenshire villages and four sweepers. It shouldn’t be rocket science to work out we should see one once a fortnight.”

He added: “I was told two years ago ‘don’t worry you are back on the list’ yet haven’t seen a sweeper once since then.

“We saw a man spraying weeds four months ago and that’s it.”

Mr Muller says New Byth Community Council and the village’s 170-odd residents must be equally dismayed to see their hard work collecting 2.5tons of rubbish lead to no change whatsoever.

“I think they are as annoyed as I am about being treated as leapers,” he added.

“As residents we are all paying for a services we are not receiving.

“I sent a list of our concerns to the council three weeks ago and I haven’t yet had the courtesy of a reply.”

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

In that letter to Aberdeenshire Council, Mr Muller suggested a court order could be the next logical step.

“This is not good enough as we pay the same council taxes as everywhere else and just because no one from your council offices live here we are swept under the carpet and abandoned,” he wrote.

“If we were all to refuse to pay for the services, we do not receive we would face court action.

“Perhaps court action should be taken against the Aberdeenshire for non-delivery of services paid for.

“If we continue to do your job for you can we expect a reduction in our council tax?

“I bet the answer is a resounding ‘never’.”

Aberdeenshire Council did not reply to our request for a comment.