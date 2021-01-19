Tuesday, January 19th 2021 Show Links
Peaky Blinders bosses urge fans not to rush to north-east as parts of village sealed off for TV drama filming

by Kathryn Wylie
January 19, 2021, 6:10 am Updated: January 19, 2021, 12:19 pm
© Kenny Elrick / DCT MediaPreparation work at Portsoy Harbour for the Peaky Blinders filming.
Preparation work at Portsoy Harbour for the Peaky Blinders filming.

Fans of hit television series are being urged to keep away once filming begins in the north-east, by order of the Peaky Blinders’ producers.

The team behind the BBC’s hit gangster show plans to film part of its sixth series at Portsoy harbour in the coming weeks, but said adhering to coronavirus restrictions is their utmost priority.

The filming – which is a closed set due to lockdown restrictions – is expected to take place in the coming weeks, with preparations at Shorehead already underway.

The filming was originally planned for Spring 2020, and due to take five days, but was halted by the pandemic.

