Police inquiry launched after north-east football pitch damaged by tyre tracks

A north-east community is appealing for information after a local football pitch was the target of “mindless vandalism”.

Police have launched an inquiry after Mill Park football pitch in Cruden Bay was damaged by tyre tracks.

The Cruden Bay Community Association helps maintain the pitch and vice chairman Hugh McIntyre described the incident as “disappointing”.

Mr McIntyre said: “We have tried hard to maintain the facility and when allowed it’s used by over 100 kids from local football clubs not just from the village but also the surrounding area.

“It’s lucky the ground was frozen, the damage could’ve been much worse but we’ve not had any vandalism on the pitch in my living memory.”

It’s understood the incident occurred around 12.30-1pm on Saturday and the Cruden Bay Community Association committee was alerted later that day.