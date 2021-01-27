Parents to have say on plans to merge two north-east schools at new campus after road safety fears are raised

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to merge two north-east schools will take another step forward next week with a virtual meeting arranged for parents to share their views.

Aberdeenshire Council aims to combine Dales Park and Meethill in Peterhead into a single primary school at the town’s new community campus, which is expected to be built by 2025.

The site of the new £71 million facility, at Kinmundy, is around one mile from each of the existing schools.

There have been some concerns about children from Meethill having to cross a busy road to reach lessons at the campus.

But ahead of the meeting next week, one Dales Park School parent backed the proposals.

She said: “As far as I’m aware, I’ve not seen any major concerns. I think most people seem to be for it.

“It’s going to be a new facility with modern technology.

“The two schools have been in Peterhead for more than 40 years, it’s about time we got some positive new facilities for the community.”

Peterhead councillor, Stephen Calder, previously said some parents were worried about the safety of pupils walking to the new site.

He said: “The school at the moment is very much part of the community in Meethill, and people feel that that link will be broken if it’s moved up to the Peterhead Community Campus.

“There is also the problem of children from the Meethill area walking up to the Kinmundy site, because they have to walk across a very busy road.

“The only way to get to the site is also only up Cairntrodlie road, which is already choked with traffic with parents picking kids from Clerkhill School, so I don’t know how it’s going to work.”

In response to concerns from Meethill parents, the local authority has said a “full and thorough” assessment of safe walking routes will be carried out before the school opens and any necessary safety measures will be put in place.

The online meeting for parents to have their say will commence at 6.30pm on Wednesday, February 3.

Those wishing to submit questions in advance of the meeting should email LearningEstates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk and an online survey can be accessed through the Aberdeenshire Council website.

It will be available online until February 26.