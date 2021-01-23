Banff priest uses Holyrood address to call for inclusion and support for all Scots after invite to give a time of reflection

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

A Banff priest called for politicians to treat all equally as he delivered the weekly “Time for Reflection” to MSPs at Holyrood.

Father Piotr Rtyel, priest of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church, addressed the chamber via video link from his pulpit, after being nominated to do so by north-east MSP Stewart Stevenson.

Father Rytel told members it was “an honour” to address them, using the opportunity to speak about inclusion and the importance of supporting “new Scots” to reach their potential here.

He said: “As you know, with current difficulties growing from Brexit and Covid-19, we have to focus even more on the needs of every single individual living in Scotland, and to give them all the support that they need. As a priest, that involves touching on social care and welfare, as well as on individuals and their personal development.

“Not every eastern European is coming to Scotland to work in food processing or to do other such work. There are many ambitious people who need support in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations in their chosen country of Scotland. They want to use their talents so that they are fulfilled, both for their own benefit and to make this country better and more prosperous. We are the new Scots, too.”

Father Rytel moved to Scotland from Poland in August 2013. He first spent six years in Inverness as Polish chaplain at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and was appointed a priest under the authority of the Aberdeen Diocese.

He leads his Sunday vigil mass in Banff in two parts, one in English to a congregation of about 40 and again in his native Polish to around 120 worshippers.

He told MSPs there should be no need for people to be labelled “natives” or “foreigners” and for all in Scotland to live and grow as equals.

“We recognise the current need to develop diversity and inclusion,” he added. “Incomers to this country want to fulfil their dreams, and we need to make sure that their freedom to profess their faith and to maintain their native languages and national identities is cherished and encouraged.

“I ask of you, please, that the Scottish Parliament continues to do what is so very much appreciated by people of faith, wherever they are from, and that you continue to support and respect everyone who wants to call Scotland their home.”

Mr Stevenson added: “Over the years, I have been pleased to nominate many local ministers, pastors, priests and others to deliver Time for Reflection and their contributions have always been both thoughtful and thought-provoking.

“I was therefore delighted to have another nomination accepted from my constituency for this important part of the parliament’s week.”