North-east cottage hospital closure being reviewed ‘week-by-week’ as staff are deployed in vaccine roll-out

Health bosses have insisted that the closure of a north-east hospital is only temporary, while staff are deployed to help roll out vaccinations.

Turriff Cottage Hospital has been closed to new admissions since a coronavirus outbreak there in December. It has since not reopened, leading to some speculation over the future of the Balmellie Road site.

However, NHS Grampian is assuring residents the closure is a temporary one while staff are deployed elsewhere.

Geraldine Fraser, partnership manager for central Aberdeenshire, said: “As a temporary measure to help us support vital services in the short term, Turriff Cottage Hospital has been closed to admissions.

“Staff from the hospital have been asked to temporarily deploy to other priority areas including the roll-out of the mass vaccination campaign, in order that we can continue to deliver vital community health and social care services.”

Turriff and district councillor Anne Stirling added: “I am aware of the concerns being raised as a result of the temporary closure of Turriff Hospital.

“As a temporary measure to help support vital services in the short term, Turriff Cottage Hospital has been closed to admissions.

“This is a very temporary measure which will be reviewed on a weekly basis and there are no plans to permanently close the hospital. At this time, services must be able to move precious staffing resource to where they are needed most.”