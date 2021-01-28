Community effort launched to prevent persistent flooding problems in Turriff for the rest of winter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland League football club and the organisers of an agricultural show have teamed up to solve persistent flooding problems that have blighted their town.

Temporary works have been completed at a bank between the Burn of Turriff and the Gassy Burn in an effort to prevent the Haughs area from becoming swamped this winter.

It is hoped the temporary measure will prevent flooding at the Turriff United FC ground and the land where the Turriff Show traditionally takes place, until a permanent solution can be put in place.

President of the Turriff Show committee, Alan Gaul, said the project had been a “good community effort”.

Mr Gaul said: “The work that’s been done will help the drains work in the show field, and this cuts down the chances of there being flooding in the Turriff United grounds and the playing fields.

“We’ve been trying to get something to happen for the last two to three years. We got financial backing from the community council and got some material backing from the Elis Duguid contractors.

“It’s been a long time coming, but it’s good to know we’ve done our bit.”

When Storm Christoph swept across the region earlier this month, the fields was barely visible under pools of muddy water.

Mr Gaul added: “This is only a temporary solution which we hope will stop the flooding and allow the community to enjoy the Haughs again.”

Chairman of Turriff and District Community Council, Mike Rawlins, says the measures should be enough to keep the area flooding-free for the rest of the winter.

Mr Rawlins said: “I have been speaking regularly with Alan and we will be setting up a working group to look at how the Burn of Turriff and Gassy Burn are managed and maintained to help stop flooding of this level happening again in the future.”

MP for Banff and Buchan David Duguid said: “The flooding at the Haughs has been an ongoing issue for some time now, and I have been engaging with Aberdeenshire Council, Turriff Community Council and the Turriff Show committee throughout.

“I will continue to engage with all parties so that we can address this issue in way that works for the community and all the sports clubs that regularly use the pitches.”