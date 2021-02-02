Charity seeks help in creating ‘fresh start’ packages for north-east families fleeing domestic abuse

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north-east charity has launched a campaign to raise funds for families fleeing domestic abuse.

AberNecessities is calling for people across the north-east to step up and “be a hero” as part of its new “no child should go without a hero” campaign.

Working in partnership with Grampian Women’s Aid, care packages will be distributed to families while they seek refuge.

Domestic violence affects more than a million women in the UK every year and, in the wake of the pandemic, AberNecessities reported a 175% increase in applications from families escaping abuse.

Founder of AberNecessities, Danielle Flecher-Horn, said it is an “extremely sad but real fact” that domestic abuse has risen during lockdown.

Mrs Flecher-Horn said: “It can be extremely difficult for a woman to leave an abusive situation for a whole host of reasons.

“Sadly, one of those is often a lack of financial independence and a fear of being unable to support herself and her children, often resulting in the family staying or returning to the abusive relationship.”

AberNecessities is creating “fresh start” packs, filled with the essential items a child, young person and parent need to help them start over.

Each child’s pack will be filled with new clothes, shoes, pyjamas, a teddy bear, games, activities and their favourite toy.

Mothers will be gifted new clothes, shoes, a hairdryer, brush,

pyjamas, dressing down, slippers, a hot water bottle and toiletries.

The family will also receive a home comforts package filled with items such as non-perishable foods, snacks, blankets and towels.

Mrs Flecher-Horn added: “We believe that through kindness, understanding and empowerment we can help some of the most vulnerable people across the north-east by ensuring they have access to support.

“While we cannot rewrite their story, we can make a new chapter possible.”

Manager for Grampian Women’s Aid, Aileen Forbes, said: “As we retreat into our homes again during this second wave of restrictions, for women and children living with their abuser that means spending extended periods of time confined at home with abuse.

“Whilst coronavirus is not responsible for domestic abuse, it has given

abusers more tools to control and abuse women and children.

“Fleeing from their home is an extremely stressful and worrying time for women and children and, often, they must leave with no possessions or home comforts.”

Donations can be made online by searching “no child should go without a hero” on www.justgiving.com