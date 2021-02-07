Boddam litter picking station is huge success for north-east village

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A new litter-picking station is proving to be a success in keeping the north-east village of Boddam clean and boosting community spirit.

Boddam Community Council have installed the facility at the old public toilets on Harbour Street in an effort to clean up the village.

The idea was inspired by the work of Community CleanUp in Aberdeen – a group of people who clear rubbish from the Muggiemoss Riverside.

Fiona James who joined the community council in November saw the idea and thought it would be “fantastic” if Boddam had something similar.

She said “Since the litter picking station has been set up, we have noticed a difference in the litter around the village.

“It’s also helped create a positive attitude and a sense of community.”

The equipment is sanitized every night and is returned to the station again the following morning.

Disposable gloves and litter bags are provided the box at Harbour Street as well as hand sanitizer for those who need it.

Residents interested in using the equipment from the Boddam litter picking station should do so in their social bubbles.

Mrs James said “We’re not asking people to pick up ten bags of litter all the time, just to doing what they can is really helpful.

Plastic bottles, face masks and disposable gloves are among the items residents have collected since the station opened for public use.

Mrs James added: “There’s so much marine life in the area and so many people who make a living off of it.

“This is all about taking accountability for the area and not just walking past and thinking it’s someone else’s problem.”

It’s hoped as the Boddam litter picking station continues to work, another one can be installed in the village.

Mrs James said: “In my mind, the more we can have the better. There’s a lot of litter on the A90 stretch from Boddam so there’s no reason we can’t have more.”

Those borrowing equipment to collect litter are encouraged to take photos of their outings and share the photos with Boddam Community Council via their Facebook page to allow the number of bags collected at the end of the year to be tallied.