Major supermarket chain eyes up new north-east store as park sale plans take a step forward

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Council chiefs could cash-in on plans that bring a supermarket, cafe, filling station, car wash and parking to a north-east park.

Morrisons has been named as the preferred bigger for the project, which would lead to the development of land at Banff’s Canal Park and Old Market Place.

Aberdeenshire Council is open to selling the site, which lies to the west of Deveron Bridge and currently houses a football pitch, pavilion and community centre, as well as three redundant tennis courts and a basketball court.

As a large portion of the site is designated ‘common good land’, the council must consult with the community before passing its findings on to the Banff and Buchan area committee.