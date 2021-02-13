Plans approved for almost 300 new homes north of Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Almost 300 new homes are to be built on the border between Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Kirkwood Homes will take forward the project at Blackdog, just south-east of the Aberdeen bypass roundabout that links to the A92 Aberdeen to Blackdog road.

Councillors backed the plan for 284 homes having previously deferred a decision to consider concerns raised over noise and the proximity of associated community facilities to the Blackdog Rifle Range, a Ministry of Defence site.

The scheme has, however, now been given the go ahead with councillors believing it will play an part in the growth of the entire community.

Speaking during the latest online meeting of Aberdeenshire Council’s Formartine Area Committee, Jim Gifford said he was keen to see the project move forward.

Councillor Gifford said: “I think this is the first phase of a very large development and we really do want to see the other phases brought forward as soon as possible because it is a community we’re building here.

“There’s the light industrial units and there are the facilities in what will be the new town centre.

“We need to see that all brought forward so we see the economic benefit as well as everything else that will come from this site.

Councillor Paul Johnston added there was “very little reason to say no” to the application.