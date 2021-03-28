Digital date to raise a toast to award-winning volunteers at Portsoy Community Enterprise

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The award-winning work carried out by volunteers in Portsoy will be celebrated during an online gathering attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire.

Portsoy Community Enterprise volunteers will be joined by Andrew Simpson for a virtual fly cup where the royals’ representative will raise a toast in their honour after the group gained the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the UK’s highest accolade given to local volunteer groups.

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions put paid to the any celebrations until now, though, and rather than delay matters further, the Lord Lieutenant has been invited to join some of the group’s volunteers for an online afternoon tea on Tuesday.

Portsoy Salmon Bothy director Anne McArthur said volunteers will each receive a delivery of home-baked treats to their door before pouring a cuppa and logging in online.

“By reaching out to our volunteers in this way, we want to maintain connections and rebuild confidence after a year of coronavirus restrictions that have impacted on us all,” she said.

“It’s a great opportunity to be joined by the Lord Lieutenant to mark the achievement of receiving the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“Meeting online won’t suit all, but everyone will receive treats baked by our volunteers on the day of the meeting so even if they don’t fancy going online, they will know we’re thinking of them.”

Portsoy Community Enterprise is the first recipient of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in Banffshire, for its work in promoting the area’s maritime and rural heritage to achieve social and economic regeneration.

Group chairman David Urquhart added: “This is an honour that recognises volunteers at every level of our organisation and it is through the collective effort of all involved that we have gained this accolade.”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises outstanding work by volunteers in their own communities.

Mr Simpson said: “Its hard work, imagination and long-term commitment, combined with practical skills and knowledge has resulted in many benefits. It has brought together the local community by encouraging volunteering, promoting the area and celebrating their heritage.”

The enterprise group operates Portsoy Links Caravan Park, The Sail Loft Bunkhouse, The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, The Salmon Bothy and The Boatshed for the benefit of the local community.

Nominations for the next round of Queen’s Awards can be made from April.